Collision closes Kings Road in North Dumfries
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision on Kings Road in North Dumfries. (CTV Kitchener)
North Dumfries -
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision on Kings Road in North Dumfries.
Police tweeted about the collision around 8:30 p.m.
According to the tweet, Kings Road at Roseville Road and Reichert Drive at New Dundee Road in Kitchener were closed while police investigated.
Utility company Energy+ tweeted that a crash in the area involved a car hitting a hydro pole, knocking out electricity to 247 customers.
Power has since been restored.