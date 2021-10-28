Collision closes Kings Road in North Dumfries

North Dumfries -

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision on Kings Road in North Dumfries.

Police tweeted about the collision around 8:30 p.m.

According to the tweet, Kings Road at Roseville Road and Reichert Drive at New Dundee Road in Kitchener were closed while police investigated.

Utility company Energy+ tweeted that a crash in the area involved a car hitting a hydro pole, knocking out electricity to 247 customers.

Power has since been restored.