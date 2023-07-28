Collision causes road closure in Cambridge

A crash in Cambridge caused a closure in both directions on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge.

In a tweet posted just after 5 p.m., police said a collision occurred in the area of Maple Grove and Beaverdale Road.

A vehicle could be seen flipped on its side and with its roof missing.

An ambulance and police forensics van could also be seen sitting nearby, with a police drone being flown as part of an investigation.

Police were warning motorists to expect delays in the area.