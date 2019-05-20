

CTV Kitchener





A woman has been arrested for impaired driving after Guelph Police responded to a two-vehicle collision.

Officers were called to the incident around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Gordon and Dean Streets.

After speaking to the driver one of the involved vehicles, police issued a roadside breath sample that the 58-year-old woman failed.

She was also charged with careless driving, had her licence suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle impounded for a week.

The driver of the other vehicle involved incurred minor issues.