OPP say three people are dead and a fourth has been taken to hospital after a minivan and tractor trailer collided north of Listowel.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Perth County Line 88 and Perth Road 178, near Forwich Line.

Police say one child was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

No other information has been released about the victims.

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate.