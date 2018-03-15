

The Canadian Press





Students, faculty and staff are opening up the University of Guelph this weekend to show the many ways the school bridges farm life, city life and the larger community.

The annual College Royal open house will showcase the university's work in food innovation and agriculture, science, engineering and the arts.

Now in its 94th year, College Royal is billed as the largest university open house of its kind in North America, drawing thousands of visitors.

Events will include dog shows, art displays, square dancing and barn tours.

