College Royal: U of G showcasing its work this weekend
Students walk on the campus of the University of Guelph on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 10:56AM EDT
Students, faculty and staff are opening up the University of Guelph this weekend to show the many ways the school bridges farm life, city life and the larger community.
The annual College Royal open house will showcase the university's work in food innovation and agriculture, science, engineering and the arts.
Now in its 94th year, College Royal is billed as the largest university open house of its kind in North America, drawing thousands of visitors.
Events will include dog shows, art displays, square dancing and barn tours.
More information is available here.