Spanner in St. Jacobs has asked their customers to bring in gently used coats to be donated to the Cambridge shelter.

So far, they have received men’s, women’s and kid’s coats from used to brand new.

Some customers even bought coats at the store to donate.

The campaign stated in early December and has been extended due to its success.

“People had wanted to bring in more coats so we said sure,” says Spanner employee Kathy Cavlovic.

The initial goal was 75 coats but organizers believe they have already passed it.