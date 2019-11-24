

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Christmas came early for collectors in Kitchener.

There was a little something for everyone at the 2019 Collectibles Expo at Bingemans on Sunday.

Dozens of vendors and customers turned out, on the hunt for unique items.

Everything from classic vinyl and movie posters to toys and comic books were for sale.

"There are vintage items for sale that go back decades and decades, and newer toys, there is something for everyone, new and old," explains vendor George Turzanski.

If you missed out on this weekend's expo, which ran until 3 p.m., there's another toy and collectibles show in Woodstock on Dec. 8.