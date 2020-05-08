KITCHENER -- Unseasonably cold temperatures have settled into the province, combined with strong winds and the risk of lake-effect flurries or even squalls, especially for the snow-belt regions.

Saturday morning northwest winds will slightly shift to become more westerly and then will pick up through the day, gusting from 30-60km/h. When dealing with lake-effect snow, conditions can deteriorate quickly, and you could be seeing sunshine, where your neighbouring community is seeing snow.

Bursts of heavier snow are likely at times, with some accumulation expected, especially southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Squalls for these areas are expected as winds remain strong.

Skies clear Sunday and temperatures warm up slightly, although still well below seasonal. Mother’s Day will bring calmer conditions and a mix of sun and clouds, with the chance of showers moving in during the evening hours.

Environment Canada has issued Frost Advisories for several areas including Norfolk County reoccurring through Tuesday as overnight lows dip near or below the freezing mark posing a risk to crops.

A seasonal daytime high for Kitchener-Waterloo is about 18 degrees with a low of 5 and we are about six weeks away from the start of summer. Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound in the long range forecast.