KITCHENER -- Following mild temperatures during the first half of April, below-seasonal values stick around in the long range, with a brief warm-up this weekend.

A seasonal-high for Waterloo Region is about 12 C this time of year, while the average low is 1 C.

Many woke up to flurries or even snow on the ground Wednesday morning, especially in the traditional snow-belt regions.

The photo above was sent in from Randy and Sandy Hergott, showing the winter wonderland in Hanover.

Meanwhile, most snow in Kitchener-Waterloo has melted on contact and any accumulations will be minimal.

Through Wednesday, although sunny breaks are likely scattered, lake-effect flurries will continue on and off as west-northwest winds gust between 30 and 50km/h.

Winds will get lighter overnight and into early Thursday, which is when sunshine returns.

Temperatures rebound through the weekend and remain near but below seasonal in the next seven days.