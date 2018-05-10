

CTV Kitchener





Ontario farmers are busy planting fruits and vegetables after a slow start to the growing season.

Workers were busy on Wednesday planting strawberry plants at Herrle’s Country Farm Market.

Herrle’s says they’re two weeks late planting the summer favourite due to the cold temperatures in April.

They say temperatures this month will dictate the rest of the growing season.

The farm has already planted peas, beans, and sweet corn.

The vegetables already in the ground will be ready by the end of June.