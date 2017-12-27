

CTV Kitchener





The frigid winter weather is sticking around a little longer.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to stay in the negative double digits for at least another week.

The daytime high on Wednesday was -11, but with the wind chill it felt like a frigid -29.

That’s far from the record low.

Back in 2004 the temperature hit -26, without the wind chill.

And we’re not the only ones feeling the deep freeze.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for central Ontario, including the greater Toronto area.

The agency says many areas could experience -30 or below with the wind chill Wednesday night.

Other areas along the Lake Huron shore, including Goderich, Wingham and Kincardine, have been given snow squall warnings.

Environment Canada says they could see 15 centimeters of the white stuff by Wednesday night.