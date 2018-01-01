

CTV Kitchener





A brisk beginning to the new year in Port Dover.

Dozens of brave souls stripped down and jumped into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.

The polar bear plunge is an annual tradition across the country.

Most participants expect the cold on January 1st.

But this year’s weather was even lower than anyone expected.

Weekend temperatures dropped to almost -30C overnight, while daytime highs hovered near the minus teens.

Similar events were cancelled due to the frigid temperatures.

Oakville’s polar bear dip was abruptly cancelled Monday afternoon after organizers discovered the beach had frozen over with a thick sheet of ice and was too unsafe to walk on.

The Toronto Polar Bear Club also cancelled their event for the first time 13 years.

While both events were cancelled for safety reasons, those in Port Dover couldn't help but make a few jokes at their expense.

“Toronto cancelled theirs,” laughed one participant. “Too cold. I guess they’re a bunch of chickens.”