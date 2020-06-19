KITCHENER -- Brantford police are investigating after they seized cocaine and cash from a home heavily damaged by a fire earlier this week.

Police and the Brantford Fire Department both responded to the fire on Diana Avenue on June 17. When emergency crews arrived, most of the house was engulfed in flames. No one was inside the home and no one was injured, but there was "significant damage" from the fire.

On June 18, police returned to the home to execute a search warrant, where they found 78 grams of cocaine, cash and other equipment "used for illicit drug trafficking." Police say the street value of the drugs is around $7,500.

No charges have been laid in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.