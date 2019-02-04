

A coach of one of the minor hockey teams playing before a fight between parents broke out says there was no physical altercation.

He describes the incident at the Talbot Gardens Arena in Simcoe on Sunday as a heated argument with only five or six parents involved. Roughly 30 people were in the lobby at the time.

The coach says he and a parent from another team separated the people who were arguing before police showed up.

The OPP initially said several parents were verbally fighting after a game when it turned physical.

According to police, the fight grew to involve approximately 30 people, but the crowd dispersed prior to their arrival.

There were no reports of any injuries.