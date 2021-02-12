KITCHENER -- The Cambridge Memorial Hospital is helping to address a COVID-19 outbreak at The Bridges shelter.

The hospital confirmed Thursday that it is working to provide support through the outbreak there, helping to carry out a risk assessment of the environment.

Officials said in a community update that the hospital is "on standby" to help if needed.

It's not clear how many cases have been reported in association with this outbreak.

As of Friday morning, Region of Waterloo Public Health's online COVID-19 dashboard does not list an active outbreak at The Bridges as one of its 32 active outbreaks.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to public health officials for more details.

Of the 32 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region, 17 are in long-term care and retirement homes, six are in workplaces, five are in congregate settings, two are in hospitals and there is one each in a school and child-care setting.

One of those outbreaks, at CMH's Medicine B Unit, involves no active cases. The hospital said patient swabs came back negative, while staff were swabbed earlier this week and those also came back negative.

"A few staff are outstanding and need to be tested before the outbreak can be called off," the hospital said.