

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Cambridge Memorial Hospital says that an enteric outbreak in the inpatient mental health wing is now over and visitor restrictions have been lifted.

On Friday, the hospital said that visitors were restricted from visiting Wing B, Level 4 after patients in the wing had been affected by the illness.

Symptoms of the intestinal illness include vomiting and diarrhea.

In a news release on Monday, the hospital urged visitors to wash their hands before attending the hospital.

“Visitors are encouraged to be diligent in cleaning hands upon entering and exiting the hospital, and to refrain from visiting loved ones in hospital if feeling unwell,” said the release.

Cleaning and disinfection of the area has been enhanced following the outbreak.