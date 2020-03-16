Community Centres – until April 5

Arenas – until April 5

Libraries – until April 6

Paris Museum - – until April 5

St. George Lawn Bowling Club – until April 5

Customer Service Offices within community centres in Oakland, Onondaga and St. George – until April 5

*All other Customer Service Offices (Burford and Paris) will remain open

Paris Seniors Club – until April 5

Community Events:

TBD

Schools:

Classes cancelled for all publically-funded schools

Wilfrid Laurier University - all in-person classes have been cancelled