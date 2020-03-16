Closures for Brant County
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, March 16, 2020 4:31PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 16, 2020 4:37PM EDT
Community Centres – until April 5
Arenas – until April 5
Libraries – until April 6
Paris Museum - – until April 5
St. George Lawn Bowling Club – until April 5
Customer Service Offices within community centres in Oakland, Onondaga and St. George – until April 5
*All other Customer Service Offices (Burford and Paris) will remain open
Paris Seniors Club – until April 5
Community Events:
TBD
Schools:
Classes cancelled for all publically-funded schools
Wilfrid Laurier University - all in-person classes have been cancelled