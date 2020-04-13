KITCHENER -- Stratford is taking additional safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, every bus shelter in the city will be closed.

That includes the two largest shelters at the Downie Street transit terminal.

The city says caution tape and notices have been placed at each location to inform transit users.

The hope is that these new measures will be reminder to keep practicing physical distancing.

Stratford says the closures will not affect city buses and they will continue to make their regular stops.

"People have taked abouyt whether it`s fair because of the inclement weather in the spring and with rain," said Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson. "We have to weigh that against the health concern of not recognizing and using physical distancing where appropriate."

On Friday, a Stratford transit driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Other transit measures have been put in place, like rigorous daily cleaning, entering the bus from the rear, and giving the driver space when sitting down.

The city says they`ve heard reports of people riding the bus just for something to do to pass the time.

"As of Tuesday we have asked Stratford Police to become engaged where they can at the Stratford Terminal," said Mathieson. "You are not to be riding the bus just for something to fill your day with."

The mayor adds that many people riding the bus are providing essential services and need public transportation to carry out their vital tasks.