

CTV Kitchener





The defence and crown have made their final arguments in the case of Raja Doshanjh.

Aly Sunderani was shot to death on March 1, 2016 outside a Woodlawn Road hotel in Guelph that he managed.

A nine milimetre submachine gun was found at the scene.

Dosanjh was charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting the findings of a 12-person jury after closing arguments at the Superior Courthouse on Monday.

More than 50 witnesses have been called to court for the case that has lasted five weeks.

The defence counsel stated that: “two witnesses are vitally important. One saw a white person and was sure that the shooter was not a brown man.”

Lawyer Juliana Greenspan noted poor quality surveillance video also make it difficult to see the shooter. She says the video shot from inside the hotel only shows the lower half of a person from a distance.

Greenspan also argue that the DNA of Dosanjh’s that was found on the gun in the crime could have been “innocently transferred.” She says two other unknown profiles were found as well.

The surveillance video in question was played twice for the jury. Sunderani’s family was crying in court as he fell to the ground in the footage.

The crown stressed the importance of looking at all the pieces of evidence together. They argue that “The clothing of the shooter matches what Dosanjh was wearing a few hours before the shooting.”

The crown also noted the GPS data of a vehicle used as a getaway car from the crime. They state that it didn’t go to a single place Dosanjh wasn’t associated to.

Dosanjh has pled not guilty.

Deliberations are set to begin on Wednesday.