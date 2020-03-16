KITCHENER -- WARNING – Some details may be disturbing to readers.

The closing arguments have been made in an Elmira murder case where a teen has been charged with killing his mother.

Two weeks ago, the teen pleaded guilty to second degree murder, but is being tried on a charge of first degree murder.

The attacked happened in November 2017, but the woman’s body was not found until three weeks later.

A friend of the victim told CTV Kitchener at the start of the trial it has been a very difficult time for friends and family.

“You know that the person she loved dearly was the one who was responsible,” they said.

On Monday, the crown argued that he stabbed his mother sixty times because she wanted to reduce the amount of time he spent playing video games.

The court heard that the woman spoke to her brother and reached out to her son’s school with concern about his grades.

Computer evidence showed there was significant daily internet use the month before and after the incident, but none the day before the attack.

The crown noted a Google search at 1 a.m.: “how hard is the skull”.

They argue that the query was performed before the victim was killed.

The defence contends that the question is not proof that the murder was planned.

“My client did not ask ‘how to stab a skull?’ or ‘if I stab someone will it kill them?’” they said. “None of that is searched for.”

The defence argued that his client typed in the query after the assault, suggested it was made in disbelief, and says the teen meant, “wow. I can’t believe how hard the skull is.”

The judge told the lawyers that the case is adjourned to June 2 because of the coronavirus.