Closing arguments begin at Nick Tanti murder trial

Closing arguments began Friday at the trial of two brothers charged in the death of Nick Tanti.

Tanti was fatally stabbed during an altercation outside a downtown Guelph bar in February 2020.

Aidan Kee is charged with second-degree murder.

His lawyer addressed the jury on Friday morning, saying that while the case is "tragic" it would be unjust to find Aidan guilty. Counsel also told jurors that Aidan considered Tanti a friend and never intended to injure him during their fight, saying the knife accidentally swung open. Counsel emphasized that Tanti's death was an unfortunate consequence of self-defense.

The Crown dropped the manslaughter charge against his brother Angus Kee on Monday, saying there was no possibility of conviction on that count. The only charge Angus is now facing is accessory after the fact.

Closing arguments will continue Friday afternoon, with the judge expected to give the jury its charge on Monday.

WHAT THE JURORS LEARNED IN COURT

Court was shown a video of the moments leading up to Tanti's death on Tuesday.

Aidan and his brother Angus could be seen walking outside the Macdonell Street bar when Tanti appears. The brothers turn around, then Tanti pushes and punches Aidan. The physical altercation continues and then the video shows Tanti walking away and going into the bar while Aidan is outside, holding a knife in his right hand. Tanti returns outside and Aidan grabs him by the collar, continuing the fight. The video does not show the entire altercation, as some of it was hidden by a red truck parked in the area. Tanti can then be seen clutching his chest as blood drips from a wound. He later died from his injuries.

Aidan testified on Monday May 30 that he and Angus were walking home from the bar when Tanti appeared, yelling about an earlier situation. He said Tanti pushed and punched him, causing him to fall and his eye to bleed.

"I saw an object in his hand, I didn't know what it was, but I was bleeding, so I thought he hit me with the object."

Aidan then told the court that he wanted Tanti to come back outside so they could talk and "shake hands."

"I saw Nick come walking towards the door and he still looked pretty angry," he testified. "And I started to panic a little."

Aidan pulled out his knife but claimed the blade was closed.

"If he didn't have a weapon, I had no intention of using the knife," he told the court. "I wanted to make sure the blade was closed."

Aidan then described the struggle that ensued and stated that's when he saw the knife on the ground. He testified that he never would have intentionally opened the blade.

"Nick was my friend," he told the court. "I would never try to stab him."

-- With reporting by Stephanie Villella, Krista Simpson and Carmen Wong