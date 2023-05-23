Closing arguments begin at Kitchener murder trial

Lawyers for both the defence and the Crown will have their final chance to make their case to the jury as the second-degree murder trial of Ager Hasan comes to an end.

Hasan has admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije on April 28, 2017, but says she attacked him first and after stabbing her twice, he blacked out.

On Tuesday morning, Hasan’s lawyer, Scott Reid began his closing arguments by acknowledging this is a difficult case.

Reid said his client has admitted responsibility for Vasilije’s death, but despite this, he’s not guilty of second-degree murder.

Speaking to the jury, Reid said they must believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Hasan intended to kill Vasilije.

Reid said evidence shows Vasilije provoked Hasan, who testified she attacked him with a knife after he confessed to cheating while they were together.

Fueled by a lifetime of trauma, Hasan attacked her back but blacked out and stabbed her a total of 47 times, Reid said.

According to Reid, if the jury believes this version of events, then his client is guilty of manslaughter and not second-degree murder.

The defence is expected to wrap up its closing statement Tuesday morning, before the Crown gives its closing arguments this afternoon.

After that, the judge will give instructions to the jury before putting the case in their hands. That’s expected Wednesday morning.