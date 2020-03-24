KITCHENER -- If you find yourself in a position where you've closed your business because of COVID-19 measures, the Ontario Provincial Police are offering some tips to keep it safe.

If your business looks cared for and looks like someone is around regularly, thieves may be more likely to move on to somewhere else, according to police.

They've provided a list of ways to make your business a less attractive target to thieves:

Remove valuables from displays, empty the till and leave the cash tray out and visible

Ensure alarms are working and contact lists are up-to-date. Consider a sign that says the business is monitored

Look into getting video surveillance and motion sensor lights that can be monitored remotely. Keep some lights on inside or set them to timers to help with the monitors

Clean all the windows and floors prior to leaving and log when this was done. This will help investigators if there is a break-in

Remove anything from the exterior of the business that could be used in a break-in (i.e. bricks, ladders, poles, etc.)

The OPP encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity around a business they know is closed to contact them.