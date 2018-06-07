

Has it seemed like party leaders have made a lot of visits to Kitchener Centre during this election campaign? That might be because it’s hard for them to imagine winning the province without it.

Kitchener Centre’s voters have reflected the choices of the province as a whole in every election dating back to 1987.

It’s left the riding with a much-publicized status as perhaps Ontario’s most reliable bellwether – a riding which can be used to take the temperature of the entire province.

Liberal incumbent Daiene Vernile is expected to face a tough fight as she seeks a second term. Her main opposition will come from NDP candidate Laura Mae Lindo, who works as the director of diversity and equity at Wilfrid Laurier University, and Progressive Conservative candidate Mary Henein Thorn, who has worked for politicians at the provincial and federal levels.

Vernile won the riding handily in 2014, receiving 18,472 votes compared to 11,550 for her closest challenger, Wayne Wettlaufer of the PCs.

Projections from the Laurier Institute for the Study of Public Opinion and Policy suggest a very close race could be in store for Kitchener Centre this time around – perhaps something more akin to what happened in 2011, when the Liberals edged the PCs by 323 votes.

Rupen Seoni, a senior vice-president with Environics Analytics, calls Kitchener Centre a “complex riding” because of its strong reflection of Ontario’s average demographics.

If the riding’s Liberal vote collapses, Seoni says the NDP “probably has a bit of an edge” with voters.

Other names on the ballot in Kitchener Centre include Green candidate Stacey Danckert, Jason Erb of the Libertarians, and Martin Suter of the Communists.

