Close call for driver in Mississauga
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:42AM EST
Courtesy: OPP
KITCHENER -- A driver escaped with only minor injuries after a serious crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga.
OPP tweeted pictures of the collision Tuesday morning showing a car wedged underneath a tanker truck.
Luckily the 43-year-old driver wasn’t seriously hurt.
Police say road and weather conditions were contributing factors in the crash.
They’re reminding all drivers to adjust their driving habits during winter weather conditions.