KITCHENER -- A driver escaped with only minor injuries after a serious crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

OPP tweeted pictures of the collision Tuesday morning showing a car wedged underneath a tanker truck.

mississauga 401 crash tanker

Luckily the 43-year-old driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police say road and weather conditions were contributing factors in the crash.

They’re reminding all drivers to adjust their driving habits during winter weather conditions.

