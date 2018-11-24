Featured
Close call for driver in Fergus
Car crashes into stone fence in Fergus. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 12:35PM EST
A very close call for a driver in Fergus.
OPP say an SUV was sideswiped by another vehicle on Tower Street South around 7 p.m. Friday.
The SUV then slammed into a stone fence, stopping just feet away from a 20 foot plunge in to the Grand River.
No one inside the SUV was seriously hurt.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle could face charges.