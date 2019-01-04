

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





Kitchener's building inspector and crews from Kitchener fire were called to the former Electrohome building on Shanley Street for reports of falling bricks.

Witnesses walking in the area late Friday afternoon say they heard a loud cracking noise and saw the bricks fall.

There were no injuries and no one was in the vacant building at the time.

Shanley Street has reopened, but the sidewalk remains closed due to safety concerns.

“We have two departments looking at it very closely, the building department as well as fire,” says Kitchener Ward 10 Councillor Sarah Marsh.

The City of Kitchener is hoping to sell the Electrohome building in a tax sale taking place at the end of the month.

“I’m just really thankful no one was hurt when the bricks fell, it’s a hazard, so I think it’s important make sure that something is done with the building to make sure it’s safe going forward,” says Marsh.

The City of Kitchener's Chief Building Inspector Mike Seiling says they believe the bricks were dislodged by water that leaked in through the roof.