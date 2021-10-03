Clinton Public Hospital temporarily closes emergency department due to staffing shortage

Exterior of the Clinton Public Hospital. (Aug. 1, 2021) Exterior of the Clinton Public Hospital. (Aug. 1, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver