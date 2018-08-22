

The deceased man from a two-vehicle collision east of Clinton has been identified.

The crash happened on Aug. 21 at approximately 2:17 p.m. when a car crossed over the centre line on Highway 8 east of Front Road and collided with an oncoming minivan.

Police have identified the deceased male driver of the car as Jonathan Wain, 22, from Central Huron.

Wain was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem was scheduled to take place in London on Wednesday.

Both occupants of the minivan were trapped within and had to be extricated.

The female driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her male passenger remained in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as well.

They have been identified as Nancy and John Phillips, 67 and 68, respectively. They are both from Clinton.

OPP has reported that their condition has been upgraded to good.

Police remained on-scene, and expected Highway 8 to remain closed between Front Road and Sanctuary Line until approximately 8:00 p.m.