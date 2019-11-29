A group of people concerned about climate change gathered in Waterloo on Friday.

They marched from Uptown Waterloo to nearby First United Church.

Local Indigenous activists played a major role in organizing the march.

"We tend to be the people who are affected the most, in any country on all the continents, we are the people that are affected the most by climate change, by the climate crisis," says organizer Amy Smoke.

"We've been leading the stewardship of mother earth since the beginning of time, so it's time that we start leading that again."

Climate action has been a big topic in the region as of late, with a rally taking over Waterloo Public Square in October.

That rally saw more than 2,000 people turn out to support action as part of the Global Climate Strike.

Organizers say they will keep marching until a solution to the climate crisis is found.