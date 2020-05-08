KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener is helping couples get a marriage licence while its administrative buildings remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An online intake process has been set up on the city's website, allowing soon-to-be newlyweds to submit their documents.

Couples can then can request an appointment to receive the licence, during which limited access will be arranged in order to sign documents in person, fulfilling the legal requirements.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says in a press release he is glad the city continues to find ways to offer its services.

“The health and safety of both staff and the community continues to be City’s highest priority,” he says. “This new intake process ensures that we’re taking that very seriously, completing much of the process online and observing physical distancing protocols at City Hall, so that we’re not putting anyone at risk.”

The service prioritizes couples who have a wedding date scheduled in May.

City officials say this time of year is usually the busiest for marriage lisence requests.

According to the press release, about 1,300 marriage licences are issued annually with about 350 in the busiest months of March, April and May.