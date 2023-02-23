Cleanup underway after icy storm in Waterloo region

Many Waterloo region residents were hard at work Thursday morning trying to clear walkways and cars of an overnight buildup of snow and ice after a messy winter storm.

As of 10:34 a.m., Waterloo regional police said officers had responded to four crashes across Waterloo region since midnight. Two of those crashes resulted in injuries, and two resulted in property damage.

Environment Canada said volunteer observation sites reported a total of nine centimetres of snowfall and ice pellets fell in Kitchener.

The weather agency said a long duration period of ice pellets was observed for areas from Huron - Perth and northern parts of Middlesex County to Kitchener-Waterloo and Hamilton.

Wind speeds were clocked at 56 kilometres per hour.

Some people out Thursday morning said they are loving this blast of wintery weather, while others said not so much.

One person told CTV News snow blowing the icy mix wore them out.

“I have to take a little break, and then perhaps I’ll go out and help again,” they said.

Another said they love this weather, especially since there has been less snow across the region this winter than in past years.

“This time of year, I love the snow, it looks clean, it's white, it's bright. For me, anyways, I've grown up here. We're actually getting less snow than we used to get,” the said.

Buses were cancelled Thursday morning in both Waterloo region's public and Catholic school boards, but some Conestoga College students were left frustrated as school remained open there this morning.