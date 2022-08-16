Cleanup from spring storm set to get underway in Kitchener park

It has been a months-long wait, but a major portion of a spring storm cleanup is scheduled to get underway at a Kitchener park.

More than 200 trees at Idlewood Natural Area were damaged during a storm that swept across the area during the May long weekend.

The City of Kitchener says clean up of the park will begin Wednesday and crews be on site all week. Large equipment will be brought in to remove the timber.

The wood lot at Idlewood saw the most intensive damage in the area from the spring storm, according to the city.

City staff estimated the clean up and recovery efforts for the May storm has cost about $1.5 million.