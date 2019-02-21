

CTV Kitchener





A fire that significantly damaged a home in Kitchener is now being investigated.

The flames ripped through the semi-detached house on Kinzie Avenue in the late morning on Thursday.

It’s still unclear whether or not anyone was in the home at the time, or if there were any injuries.

All the windows were blown out as Waterloo Regional Police cordoned off the area.

Police have set up a mobile command unit at the address.