A University of Waterloo student and competitive diver passed away in Port Burwell on Aug. 12.

Colton James Moore was attending a music festival nearby when he lost his life in what’s being described as a tragic accident.

On Aug. 25, a celebration of life was held at the Humanities Theatre at UW.

During an emotional ceremony, nearly all of the 700 seats were filled with friends, family and others whose lives were touched by Moore’s.

“He wanted to be involved in every single activity he could possibly be in, and he excelled at everything,” said Tracy Wever, his elementary school teacher.

Counselors were in attendance as well to offer emotional support and help.