A group of civilians are getting an inside look at the everyday tasks of the Woodstock Police Service.

The civilian police academy aims to show participants the inner workings of the police force.

The group meets once a week to spend two hours learning about the different departments within the service.

Some of the courses in the nine week program include uniform patrol, collision reconstruction, and forensic identification.

On Wednesday evening, the class focused on firearms and how to use them at the gun range.

The program was created in 2001 and since then more than 100 residents have participated in the academy.