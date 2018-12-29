Featured
City warns residents of a telephone scam
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 5:29PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 7:00PM EST
The city of Waterloo is putting out a warning to residents, after multiple people told them about a telephone scam.
The city says the scam is by individuals posing as Waterloo Fire Rescue staff seeking donations to a charity.
Waterloo Fire and Rescue say they do not take donations over the phone.
“It is concerning and is a matter of misrepresentation that is certainly not appreciated,” says Richard Hepditch the Fire Chief for Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Officials say it is a good idea for people to verify with any charity whether they are in fact receiving donations.