

CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener has decided to reprint approximately 19,500 election ballots after a candidate pursued legal action to have their whole name displayed.

In a statement, the city defended the city clerk’s decision to exclude the candidate’s middle name, a decision which was made to ensure readability and ease of selection.

The decision to reprint was made in order to keep the upcoming election credible.

A court date had been set for Oct. 3.

“Bringing this matter before the courts within a week of the Oct. 10 advanced polls would put the city’s ability to deliver a credible election in jeopardy,” the statement on the city’s website said.

The statement cited the Municipal Elections Act when defending the city clerk’s decision to exclude the names.

Reprinting the ballots would cost taxpayer money, but the specific cost was not disclosed.

According to the statement, the decision was "not made lightly."