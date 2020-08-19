KITCHENER -- The City of Woodstock is issuing a warning to the public after officials say thumb tacks and sewing needles were found in playground equipment.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department issued a warning about "recent disturbing issues" on Facebook on Wednesday.

"During a routine check of the Southside Park playground, parks staff discovered several thumb tacks and sewing needles spread amongst the playground equipment," the Facebook post says in part. "Staff closed the playground immediately to execute a thorough inspection and clean up."

The city says police have been notified about the incident.

The post goes on to say this is the second act of vandalism at Southside Park in August. Earlier this month, the city says police were called to investigate after nails were spread at the cricket pitch and nearby play area.

"Parks staff have been instructed to increase playground and park inspections, however they will not be able to cover every park area before public usage begins," the post says. "Public utilizing any city park are asked to be diligent and aware of this recent trend."

Anyone who sees similar items is asked to contact 519-539-2382, ext. 4101.