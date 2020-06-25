KITCHENER -- The City of Waterloo announced Wednesday that its entire building standards inspection fleet is now made up of electric vehicles.

The city calls it a "significant step" in changing over its light duty fleet to electric vehicles as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.

The six Hyundai Kona SUVs don't need any special charging infrastructure, using instead a standard 120 V household outlet.

“We believe that this is the first building inspection fleet in Ontario to be entirely electric,” said Mayor Dave Jaworsky in a news release. “Staff put a lot of effort into selecting a vehicle that would be environmentally friendly, cost effective, and still the right fit for the job.”

The news release includes at least three benefits of the new vehicles: no greenhouse gas emissions, lower maintenance requirements and the elimination of loss of time for staff, who previously had to drive vehicles to city fueling stations.

The city says it expects overnight and weekend charging to be enough for the vehicles' daily use.

It also expects the financial impact to be the same or better as a gasoline-powered one within five years, citing lower operating and maintenance costs.