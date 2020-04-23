KITCHENER -- An online program to keep residents active, connected, and creative while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has been launched by the City of Waterloo.

‘Waterloo at Home’ is now available through Engage Waterloo and features tips and resources for people to make the most of their time at home.

Links to fitness and yoga classes, virtual library programs, and a community art project are some of the features available online.

The City of Waterloo Museum has also requested help recording the history of the COVID-19 pandemic through the program.

City staff from arts and culture, senior services, active living, fire services, bylaw, and the Waterloo Public Library have collaborated on the projectso far.

Residents are encouraged to submit stories, ideas, and questions to Waterloo at Home.