City of Waterloo, Kitchener declare snow event

The City of Waterloo and City of Kitchener have declared a snow event as winter

On Wednesday evening, the two cities issued the alerts, which means street parking bans will begin at 11:59 p.m.

The parking ban will remain in effect for at least 24 hours in Waterloo, while the declaration in Kitchener is expected to end after 24 hours.

The City of Waterloo is advising that vehicles parked on city streets may be ticketed and towed. The city will not be permitting overnight parking exemptions.

Those who park on City of Kitchener streets may be faced with an $80 fine, and their vehicle may be towed.

The storm has shuttered many services and schools throughout the region.

As of 8 p.m., the City of Cambridge had not declared a snow event.