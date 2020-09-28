KITCHENER -- The City of Waterloo has cancelled all of its non-aquatic recreation programs to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The programs were supposed to start on Oct. 4. Online registration for the programs is now closed and anyone who had already registered will get an email with refund information.

Drop-in programming is still available through pre-registration, the city says.

Swimming lessons will go ahead as scheduled.

People are asked to not enter city facilities if they are feeling sick, have travelled outside of Canada in the past two weeks or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone visiting should wash their hands regularly and use sanitizer, and maintain physical distancing at all times.

People must wear a face covering in city facilities.