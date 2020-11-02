WATERLOO -- Snow clearing is top of mind for officials with the City of Waterloo after the area saw its first snowfall of the season this weekend.

City staff said they're getting more complaints of people not complying and they've approved a plan to ramp up enforcement.

Staff proposed a two-year pilot project asking council to increase enforcement on snow clearing this winter. The city currently has two part-time bylaw officers that work a three-month period between December and March. The report presented to council on Monday proposed hiring a third officer and extending that enforcement to a four-month period.

It would cost the city another $32,500 a year. Staff suggested using the winter control reserve.

The proposal was approved at the meeting.

Officials said they wanted to increase enforcement because of an increase in complaints about people not clearing snow.

"We've taken a look at our stats from the last couple of years," said Shayne Turner, director of enforcement services with the City of Waterloo. "We're noticing an increase in the number of complaints coming in and, in order for us to have sufficient response times and faster resolution times, we felt that it was time to look at a model that would allow us to divide the city up into three zones and dedicate an officer to each zone."

Owners of private property are responsible for clearing sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of a snowfall.

Seniors over the age of 65 or adults with disabilities can also get snow clearing assistance from the city through a partnership with Home Support Services.