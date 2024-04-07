KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • City of Stratford prepares to release the swans

    Local flock out for Stratford Swan Parade
    Share

    Road closures are in place as the city of Stratford prepares for the annual swan release on Sunday.

    Morenz Drive will be closed from Water Street to Lakeside Drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Lakeside Drive will be closed from Waterloo Street to North Street from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

    The swan release is scheduled for 2 p.m.

    For more than 30 years, the event has drawn tourists from all over Ontario as the swans, led by a pipe band, make their way to the Avon River from their winter home behind William Allman Memorial Arena.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

    With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News