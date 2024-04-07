City of Stratford prepares to release the swans

Road closures are in place as the city of Stratford prepares for the annual swan release on Sunday.

Morenz Drive will be closed from Water Street to Lakeside Drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Lakeside Drive will be closed from Waterloo Street to North Street from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The swan release is scheduled for 2 p.m.

For more than 30 years, the event has drawn tourists from all over Ontario as the swans, led by a pipe band, make their way to the Avon River from their winter home behind William Allman Memorial Arena.