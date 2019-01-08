Featured
City of Stratford must decide on opting in or out of storefront pot shops
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 7:16AM EST
The decision to allow recreational retail cannabis storefronts within the city of Stratford is still up for discussion.
A public open house was held on Monday night.
The festival city doesn’t meet the population requirements for the first round of licensing so if council decides to allow pot shops, the city likely won’t see one until 2020.
Council has until January 22 to make a decision.