City of Stratford announces layoffs and salary reductions
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, April 20, 2020 8:34PM EDT
STRATFORD -- The city of Stratford announced it is temporarily laying off 11 part-time employees.
Officials are citing the COVD-19 pandemic as the reason.
City managers and council members will have their salaries reduced as well.
In a release the city’s chief administrator says they want to be fair to everyone who works for the city and be responsible with public funds.
