KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, more commonly known as The Aud, has stood the test of time for 70 years, and now the city wants to hear what the iconic building means to residents.

The year 2021 marks the seven decades for the community staple and historic location of Waterloo Region.

“It connects you to your past and your family,” said Ward 2 Coun. Dave Schnider. “Going to hockey games with my Dad was a great memory.”

Schnider say the early memories of watching the Kitchener Rangers, to becoming their PA announcer, have all left a lasting impression.

“I look up to where we used to sit and tap my heard and point and wink,” he said. “It’s a building that I think really enhances whatever is going on in it.”

While 2021 wasn’t the anniversary year anyone envisioned, many are still marking the special occasion as a chance to look back at concerts and sporting events that brought fans to the seats.

“This building is a testimate to the type of entertainment and the type of sport that has been played here,” said Jeremy Dueck, The Aud’s manager.

The Aud has hosted acts like The Tragically Hip, Neil Diamond, and has also been the long-serving home to the Rangers.

“I think that’s the biggest reason why so many people come to The Aud,” said Mike Petizian, a centre and wing for the team. “It’s such a big part of the community and the team is such a pick part of the hockey community in Kitchener. I think it’s second to none in my opinion.”

Schnider restates that he believes the memories made by each and every person who walked through the doors are what makes the building so great.

“My father always made it a point to, every once and a while, point out that this is a living memorial,” he said.

To mark the anniversary in a safe way, The City of Kitchener is asking people to submit photos, videos, and stories online over the next six weeks about what The Aud means to them.