City of Kitchener golf courses open for the season

Golfers rejoice – the 2022 season is in full swing.

After what felt to some like a particularly long winter, City of Kitchener golf courses opened for the season on Friday.

The first tee-offs of 2022 at both city courses, Doon Valley and Rockway, were delayed a few days because of Monday’s snow storm. But with COVID-19 restrictions lifting across the province, course operators are optimistic about what is expected to be their first full season since 2019.

“Golf was a huge relief for some during COVID,” said Bob Cheyne, golf manager at the City of Kitchener.

“And the golf industry saw a lot of golfers [and] a lot of new golfers come out. So to have that for this full season… will make for a very exciting and busy season.”

On the green Friday, players welcomed the return of the sport.

“I’m fired up,” one eager golfer told CTV. “Happy to be out, happy to be back in the sunshine.”

Tee times for Doon Valley and Rockway can be booked here.