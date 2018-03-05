

The City of Kitchener says its revenues and expenses for 2017 came in close to budget projections – but some divisions saw their finances fluctuate wildly from what was expected.

In total, city operations recorded a surplus of nearly $6.4 million – about 0.7 per cent more than forecast.

Some of the biggest differences from the 2017 budget included the planning department, which received more applications than expected and picked up a $243,000 surplus. The parks division spent $343,000 more than expected due to flood cleanup and the purchase of new equipment, while the facilities department recorded a surplus of $566,000 due to a mild winter and cool summer driving down utility costs.

The unusually warm winter also benefitted the city’s water division, which had been budgeted for a nearly $2.5-million surplus and instead recorded a surplus of more than $3.8 million. City officials say this is because there were fewer water main breaks in 2017 than had been forecast.

Weather was less of a boon to other city departments. Gas operations lost $600,000 more than expected because mild temperatures led to less natural gas consumption, while poor weather and flooding were blamed for the golf divisions loss of $49,000, when a surplus of $12,000 had been expected.

There was also a large unexpected surplus in the city’s parking division, where a forecast surplus of $53,000 was surpassed by the actual surplus of $988,000.

That increase was largely driven by city-owned parking spaces being used temporarily while private parking garages were under repair.